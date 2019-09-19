Frequently Asked Questions

When are the Global Climate Strikes? Young people have woken up much of the world with their powerful Fridays for Future school strikes for the climate. As we deal with devastating climate breakdown and hurtle towards dangerous tipping points, young people are calling on millions of us across the planet to disrupt business as usual by joining the global climate strikes on September 20, just ahead of a UN emergency climate summit, and again on September 27.

Together, we will sound the alarm and show our politicians that business as usual is no longer an option. The climate crisis won’t wait, so neither will we.

What is planned? Millions of school climate strikers have been leaving their classrooms every Friday. Now they hope that everyone else will join them in action. Going on climate strike means people everywhere walking out of their homes, their offices, their farms, their factories.

Everyone is needed to disrupt business as usual: from sports stars, actors and teachers to food industry workers, psychologists, delivery drivers and everything in between. We can all take part, whatever our circumstances, by refusing to accept the status quo.

Already people in 150 countries are organising for the global climate strikes this September. Some will spend the day in protest against new pipelines and mines, or the banks that fund them; some will highlight the oil companies fuelling this crisis and the politicians that enable them. Others will spend the day in action raising awareness in their communities and pushing for solutions to the climate crisis that have justice and equity at their heart.

On a grossly unequal planet, not everyone will be able to take a day off or take part in the same way. But we can all take a stand and make our voices heard. Find out how.

Why go on #ClimateStrike? Our house is on fire. The climate crisis is an emergency but we’re not acting like it. People everywhere are at risk if we let oil, coal and gas companies continue to pour more fuel on the fire.

Our hotter planet is already hurting millions of people. If we don’t act now to transition fairly and swiftly away from fossil fuels to 100% renewable energy access for all, the injustice of the climate crisis will only get worse.

We need to act right now to stop burning fossil fuels and ensure a rapid energy revolution with equity, reparations and climate justice at its heart.

But it’s going to take all of us working together to succeed. Join the Climate Strikes starting on September 20 – three days out from the UN’s climate emergency summit and continuing on September 27.

Millions of us will walk out from home, work, school or university to declare a climate emergency and show our politicians what action in line with climate science and justice means.

The climate crisis won’t wait, so neither will we.

What difference will it make? These Climate Strikes won’t solve the climate crisis alone. What this moment can do is demonstrate that people are no longer willing to continue with business as usual. The urgency of the climate crisis requires a new approach and a just response centred on human rights, equity, and justice.

Greta Thunberg’s lone protest caught the world’s attention last year, and has spread to millions of school children who are sounding the alarm. Now it’s everyone’s turn to stand with young people and show world leaders the people power demanding climate justice. September’s climate strikes will kickstart a huge wave of action and renewed ambition all over the world.

Who is going on climate strike? Everyone! School strikers are aiming to make September 20 their biggest mobilisation yet, whilst unions and adults everywhere are preparing their own climate strikes on September 20 and 27 in over 150 countries already.

We already know that environmental, public health, social justice, and development groups will join in. But our greatest hope is simply to show that those working on this crisis have the backing of millions of human beings who have a growing dread about the climate emergency but who have so far stayed mostly on the sidelines.

It will take all of our efforts to get millions of us in the streets worldwide. So join us. Our window for effective climate action is closing fast.

What are you asking for? The climate crisis is an emergency – we want everyone to start acting like it. We demand climate justice for everyone.

Our hotter planet is already hurting millions of people. If we don’t act now to transition fairly and swiftly away from fossil fuels to 100% renewable energy for all, the injustice of the climate crisis will only get worse.

We need to act right now to stop burning fossil fuels and ensure a rapid energy revolution with equity, reparations and climate justice at its heart.

What if I can’t go on strike? Workers’ rights and labour laws vary hugely around the world, and not everyone can work, strike or be part of a union. On a grossly unequal planet, some of us can’t do without a single day’s pay, and some of us work for bosses who would fire us if we dared try.

And some jobs simply can’t stop: emergency room doctors should keep on saving lives. But many of us can put off for 24 hours our usual work, confident it will be there when we return.

The strike called by youth on September 20 will kick start a week of climate action with many different plans underway in different parts of the world allowing adults to join together, step up and take action for our climate.

Here is a range of ways you could join the Climate Strikes if you’re supposed to be working on September 20 or 27

Who is supporting climate strikes? Climate strikes were started by school students organising through the #FridaysForFuture platform.

This Global Climate Strike mobilisation is a joint response by a broad coalition of groups, NGOs, unions and social movements across the world to young people’s call to action for September.

These are the principles guiding our collective efforts towards September.

Can adults join in? Absolutely! School strikers have invited everyone to walk out in solidarity with them on Friday September 20 and 27. This is a global moment to show politicians everywhere that our movement is growing from strength to strength and we won’t stop until we get climate justice for everyone. This is only the beginning.