What’s happening tomorrow?
You know it’s going to be big, but you might not realise just how massive the Global Climate Strike on September 20 will be. Check it out.
This September, millions of us will walk out of our workplaces and homes to join young climate strikers on the streets and demand an end to the age of fossil fuels.
Our house is on fire — let’s act like it. We demand climate justice for everyone.
“If not you, then who? If not now, then when?”
The world’s biggest ever climate mobilisation was led by children.
It’s time adults stepped up. Watch and find out why the Global #ClimateStrike this September needs everyone. globalclimatestrike.net
Join young people in the streets for global climate strikes and a week of actions to demand an end to the age of fossil fuels and climate justice for everyone.
We’ll keep you updated about events near you and how to support the climate strikes.
Register your climate strike event and we’ll add it to the map and help you spread the word.
Start a Climate Strike
Still have questions about what's happening? Check out the FAQ.
Thinking about organising a climate strike action, but not sure where to start? Here are step-by-step instructions to help you run a successful Climate Strike.
Are you participating in a youth-led climate strike action? Here are some tips on how you can contribute without stealing the spotlight.
Are you organising your school, college, or university? Fridays for Future has tips on how to make it succeed.
Does your group or organisation want to get involved as a partner? Read the principles for organisations looking to support the youth-led climate strike and sign up
Young people have woken up much of the world with their powerful Fridays for Future school strikes for the climate. As we deal with devastating climate breakdown and hurtle towards dangerous tipping points, young people are calling on millions of us across the planet to disrupt business as usual by joining the global climate strikes on September 20, just ahead of a UN emergency climate summit, and again on September 27.
Together, we will sound the alarm and show our politicians that business as usual is no longer an option. The climate crisis won’t wait, so neither will we.
Millions of school climate strikers have been leaving their classrooms every Friday. Now they hope that everyone else will join them in action. Going on climate strike means people everywhere walking out of their homes, their offices, their farms, their factories.
Everyone is needed to disrupt business as usual: from sports stars, actors and teachers to food industry workers, psychologists, delivery drivers and everything in between. We can all take part, whatever our circumstances, by refusing to accept the status quo.
Already people in 150 countries are organising for the global climate strikes this September. Some will spend the day in protest against new pipelines and mines, or the banks that fund them; some will highlight the oil companies fuelling this crisis and the politicians that enable them. Others will spend the day in action raising awareness in their communities and pushing for solutions to the climate crisis that have justice and equity at their heart.
On a grossly unequal planet, not everyone will be able to take a day off or take part in the same way. But we can all take a stand and make our voices heard. Find out how.
Our house is on fire. The climate crisis is an emergency but we’re not acting like it. People everywhere are at risk if we let oil, coal and gas companies continue to pour more fuel on the fire.
Our hotter planet is already hurting millions of people. If we don’t act now to transition fairly and swiftly away from fossil fuels to 100% renewable energy access for all, the injustice of the climate crisis will only get worse.
We need to act right now to stop burning fossil fuels and ensure a rapid energy revolution with equity, reparations and climate justice at its heart.
But it’s going to take all of us working together to succeed. Join the Climate Strikes starting on September 20 – three days out from the UN’s climate emergency summit and continuing on September 27.
Millions of us will walk out from home, work, school or university to declare a climate emergency and show our politicians what action in line with climate science and justice means.
The climate crisis won’t wait, so neither will we.
These Climate Strikes won’t solve the climate crisis alone. What this moment can do is demonstrate that people are no longer willing to continue with business as usual. The urgency of the climate crisis requires a new approach and a just response centred on human rights, equity, and justice.
Greta Thunberg’s lone protest caught the world’s attention last year, and has spread to millions of school children who are sounding the alarm. Now it’s everyone’s turn to stand with young people and show world leaders the people power demanding climate justice. September’s climate strikes will kickstart a huge wave of action and renewed ambition all over the world.
Everyone! School strikers are aiming to make September 20 their biggest mobilisation yet, whilst unions and adults everywhere are preparing their own climate strikes on September 20 and 27 in over 150 countries already.
We already know that environmental, public health, social justice, and development groups will join in. But our greatest hope is simply to show that those working on this crisis have the backing of millions of human beings who have a growing dread about the climate emergency but who have so far stayed mostly on the sidelines.
It will take all of our efforts to get millions of us in the streets worldwide. So join us. Our window for effective climate action is closing fast.
The climate crisis is an emergency – we want everyone to start acting like it. We demand climate justice for everyone.
Our hotter planet is already hurting millions of people. If we don’t act now to transition fairly and swiftly away from fossil fuels to 100% renewable energy for all, the injustice of the climate crisis will only get worse.
We need to act right now to stop burning fossil fuels and ensure a rapid energy revolution with equity, reparations and climate justice at its heart.
Workers’ rights and labour laws vary hugely around the world, and not everyone can work, strike or be part of a union. On a grossly unequal planet, some of us can’t do without a single day’s pay, and some of us work for bosses who would fire us if we dared try.
And some jobs simply can’t stop: emergency room doctors should keep on saving lives. But many of us can put off for 24 hours our usual work, confident it will be there when we return.
The strike called by youth on September 20 will kick start a week of climate action with many different plans underway in different parts of the world allowing adults to join together, step up and take action for our climate.
Here is a range of ways you could join the Climate Strikes if you’re supposed to be working on September 20 or 27
Climate strikes were started by school students organising through the #FridaysForFuture platform.
This Global Climate Strike mobilisation is a joint response by a broad coalition of groups, NGOs, unions and social movements across the world to young people’s call to action for September.
These are the principles guiding our collective efforts towards September.
Absolutely! School strikers have invited everyone to walk out in solidarity with them on Friday September 20 and 27. This is a global moment to show politicians everywhere that our movement is growing from strength to strength and we won’t stop until we get climate justice for everyone. This is only the beginning.
As young climate strikers have shown, there is huge power in sustained action week after week to match the scale of the climate emergency. These dates in September are only a beginning to the sustained mass mobilisation that will be needed to pressure world governments to take action in line with climate science and justice.
Different groups in different parts of the world are mobilising on either or both September 20 and 27 for different reasons – you can see a list of key dates for countries here (available soon).
On September 20, 3 days before a UN emergency climate summit being held in New York, young people in the Fridays For Future network are mobilising for their largest global climate strike ever. They have invited everyone to join them on Friday, September 20 and again the following Friday, September 27 when they will join Earth Strike for a general strike.
Global Climate Strike partners encourage everyone to join on both dates and well beyond.
Here are some things to keep in mind in order to make sure your climate strike event will be shared across the globe.
